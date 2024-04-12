HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.7 %
Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
