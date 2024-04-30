Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Roth Capital

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at $10,396,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

