LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LogicMark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($6.12) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LogicMark’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

LogicMark Stock Performance

Shares of LGMK opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

About LogicMark

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($6.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 146.54% and a negative return on equity of 73.72%.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

