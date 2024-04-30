Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter.
Capital Power Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:CPX opened at C$35.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.32.
Capital Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.
Insider Activity
In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
