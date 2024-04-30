Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nova Leap Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nova Leap Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Nova Leap Health Stock Up 4.5 %
NLH opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. Nova Leap Health has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a market cap of C$19.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.47.
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
