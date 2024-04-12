National Grid (LON:NG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($16.83) price objective on the stock.
National Grid Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:NG opened at GBX 1,013.50 ($12.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,479.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918 ($11.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.95).
About National Grid
