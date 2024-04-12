National Grid (LON:NG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($16.83) price objective on the stock.

National Grid Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,013.50 ($12.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,479.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918 ($11.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.95).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

