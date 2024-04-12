Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

