Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

