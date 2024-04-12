Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,323 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,487,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE RCL opened at $133.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

