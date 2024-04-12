Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 360 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of IJAN opened at $31.01 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

