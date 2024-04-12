Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.