Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,077,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

