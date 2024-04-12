Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

