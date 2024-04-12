Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

