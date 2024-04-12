Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

