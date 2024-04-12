Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $848,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

