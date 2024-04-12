Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.32% of Viad worth $47,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $772.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

