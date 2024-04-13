8,112 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,909,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,976,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,376,000 after buying an additional 61,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

