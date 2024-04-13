SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $327.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.24. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

