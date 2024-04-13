SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,283 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

