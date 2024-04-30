SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). 1,130,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,998,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.90 ($0.75).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.30. The company has a market capitalization of £664.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

