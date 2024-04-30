Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.10.

WCN stock opened at C$224.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$206.69. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$174.74 and a twelve month high of C$234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total value of C$1,011,840.00. In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total transaction of C$1,011,840.00. Also, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total value of C$152,589.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $3,043,157. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

