Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.