Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.