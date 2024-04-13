SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $15.30 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

