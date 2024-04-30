Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %

TSE:FM opened at C$17.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.68. The stock has a market cap of C$14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

