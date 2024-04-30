Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

TSCO opened at $277.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $278.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.27 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

