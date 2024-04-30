Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Lifted by Analyst

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyler Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.60.

NYSE TYL opened at $465.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.17. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $465.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

