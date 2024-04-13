Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,599.41

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,599.41 ($32.90) and traded as high as GBX 2,700.50 ($34.18). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,671 ($33.81), with a volume of 256,927 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.48) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,033.06%.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
