Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 2,500 ($31.64) to GBX 3,000 ($37.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 2,285 ($28.92) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,275.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,145.30. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,604 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,483 ($31.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 27,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($28.90), for a total value of £628,761.03 ($795,799.30). Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

