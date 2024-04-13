AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.30

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.30 ($32.93) and traded as high as €33.96 ($36.91). AXA shares last traded at €33.45 ($36.36), with a volume of 3,681,333 shares changing hands.

AXA Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.30.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

