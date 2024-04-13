PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares traded.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.