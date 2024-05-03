Julie McEwan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,280.62).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Julie McEwan acquired 27,856 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.08 ($6,298.30).
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Julie McEwan acquired 26,386 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,013.34 ($6,297.37).

Hostmore Stock Performance

MORE opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.45. The company has a market cap of £25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.19. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

