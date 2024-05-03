Richard Howes Purchases 111 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes bought 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($20.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,235.06).

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,614 ($20.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,623.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,643.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

