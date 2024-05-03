Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 95 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $356.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $161.49 and a one year high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.