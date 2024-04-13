Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

