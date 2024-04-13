Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$2.68. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 140,743 shares.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$404.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of C$87.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals.

See Also

