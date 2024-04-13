Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

