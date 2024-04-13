XP Power (LON:XPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total value of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
