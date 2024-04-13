Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,123 ($14.21) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.34).

Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 946 ($11.97) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 901.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 814.94. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The company has a market cap of £9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,504.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

