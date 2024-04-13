Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 70,662 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,662 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $245.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

