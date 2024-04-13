Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period.

Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

Increases Dividend

Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

