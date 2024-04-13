Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 306.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $327.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.24.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

