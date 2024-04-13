GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

