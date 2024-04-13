HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.790-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

