Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 305,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

