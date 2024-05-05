Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

