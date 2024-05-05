Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,058 ($38.41).

Several research firms have issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,640 ($45.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,729 ($34.28) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,670.50 ($46.11). The firm has a market cap of £60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,864.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,881.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Also, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

