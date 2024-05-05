FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Yangarra Resources Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of C$33.65 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of YGR opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

