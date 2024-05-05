Western Copper and Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

WRN opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

