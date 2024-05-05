Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

ADVM opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

